Abstract

To the Editor: A ﻿21-mo-old boy presented with alleged accidental consumption of 120 mg inorganic mercury 3 d back. He had mild cough and coryza, vomiting, and pain abdomen. The blood mercury level was 16.5 µg/L. Oral Dimercaptosuccinic acid (DMSA) (10 mg/kg/dose TDS for 5 d followed by 10 mg/kg/dose BD for next 2 wk) was administered. Urine mercury levels before and 3 d after starting DMSA were 16 µg/L and 60 µg/L, respectively. After 7 d of therapy, the blood mercury levels decreased to 10 µg/L. He was discharged in stable condition.



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines toxic blood levels of mercury as >10 µg/L [1]. The index child fits into the case definition of a confirmed case as he had acute toxic exposure, mild symptoms, and blood mercury levels of 16.5 µg/L [1]. Although very young children are more sensitive to mercury than adults [1], it is not clear whether antidote therapy should be started in cases with mild symptoms but marginally higher blood mercury levels. Moreover, blood mercury levels increase rapidly immediately after exposure. In the index child, blood mercury levels were done on day 3 of exposure...

