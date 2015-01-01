|
Chandelia S, Vohra V, Prasad S, Tiwari MK, Nallasamy K, Angurana SK. Indian J. Pediatr. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
To the Editor: A 21-mo-old boy presented with alleged accidental consumption of 120 mg inorganic mercury 3 d back. He had mild cough and coryza, vomiting, and pain abdomen. The blood mercury level was 16.5 µg/L. Oral Dimercaptosuccinic acid (DMSA) (10 mg/kg/dose TDS for 5 d followed by 10 mg/kg/dose BD for next 2 wk) was administered. Urine mercury levels before and 3 d after starting DMSA were 16 µg/L and 60 µg/L, respectively. After 7 d of therapy, the blood mercury levels decreased to 10 µg/L. He was discharged in stable condition.
Language: en