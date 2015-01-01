SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Meinlschmidt G, Stalujanis E, Grisar L, Borrmann M, Tegethoff M. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2023; 23(3): e100371.

(Copyright © 2023, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)

10.1016/j.ijchp.2023.100371

36937334

PMC10018559

BACKGROUND: Automated Driving Systems (ADS) may reshape mobility. Yet, related fear and anxiety are largely unknown. We estimated the prevalence and risk factors of anticipated anxiety towards ADS.

METHOD: In a nationally representative face-to-face household survey, we assessed anticipated levels of anxiety towards ADS based on DSM-5 specific phobia criteria, using structured diagnostic interviews. We estimated weighted prevalences and conducted adjusted logistic regression models.

RESULTS: Of N = 2076 respondents, 40.82% (95%-confidence interval (CI) 37.73-43.98) anticipated experiencing some symptoms of phobia of ADS, 15.22% (CI 13.19-17.51) anticipated subthreshold phobia, and 3.39% (CI 2.42-4.75) anticipated full-blown phobia of ADS. Of subjects anticipating subthreshold phobia, 74.02% showed no strong, enduring fears of driving non-automated cars and 65.07% presented no other specific phobias (full-blown anticipated phobia: 50.37% and 50.03%, respectively). Anticipated phobia highly overlapped with anticipating marked or strong fears of passively encountering ADS in traffic (odds ratio 312.4-1982.2).

CONCLUSION: About 20% of subjects anticipated at least subthreshold and 4% of subjects anticipated full-blown phobia of ADS. It appears to be distinct from fears related to non-automated driving and other specific phobias. Our findings call for prevention and treatment of phobia of ADS as they become increasingly ubiquitous.


Language: en

Automated driving; Automatophobia; Autonomous mobility; Specific phobia

