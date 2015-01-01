Abstract

AIM: The objective of this integrative review was to critically synthesize the evidence on protective factors in early childhood that buffer the effects of exposure to intimate partner violence (IPV) on young children's health outcomes.



METHODS: Studies were eligible for inclusion in this review if the article was (a) in English, (b) title or abstract discussed protective factors, buffering, resilience or mitigating factors in early childhood for young children who experienced IPV.



RESULTS: A total of 23 articles of 492 manuscripts identified from the search from peer-reviewed journals from 2010 to 2022 were included. Individual-level protective factors for young children exposed to IPV and include emotional self-regulation, child temperament and child self-esteem. Family-level protective factors were maternal physical and mental health; warm, responsive parenting; knowledge of child development; socioeconomic advantage; caregiver employment; and maternal education.



CONCLUSION: The results of this integrative review highlight the critical importance of a dyadic approach to early childhood intervention. Health and legal systems should not only focus solely on pathology of family violence but also conceptualize treatment and courses of action from a strength-based perspective in order to empower victims of IPV, and promote the safety, health and well-being of children. Future research should examine the role of system-level protective factors. IMPACT: This review adds to the growing body of the evidence of positive relational health as a key social determinant of health for children. This will be foundational to design interventions that shield children from further harm and promote health, flourishing and recovery from violence and trauma.

