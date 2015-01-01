Abstract

AIMS: To explore opportunities for acute and intensive care nurses to engage in suicide prevention activities with patients hospitalized for medical, surgical or traumatic injury reasons.



DESIGN: A qualitative descriptive study.



METHODS: We conducted two studies consisting of 1-h focus groups with nurses. Study 1 occurred prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic during January and February of 2020 and identified barriers and facilitators of engaging in an eLearning training in suicide safety planning and engaging patients on their units in suicide safety planning. Study 2 occurred in December of 2020 and explored nurses' perspectives on their role in suicide prevention with patients on their units and training needs related to this. The research took place at an urban level 1 trauma center and safety net hospital where nurses universally screen all admitted patients for suicide risk. We conducted a rapid analysis of the focus group transcripts using a top-down, framework-driven approach to identify barriers, facilitators, strategies around barriers, and training interests mentioned.



RESULTS: Twenty-seven registered nurses participated. Nurses indicated they serve a population in need of suicide prevention and that the nursing role is an important part of suicide care. A primary barrier was having adequate uninterrupted time for suicide prevention activities and training; however, nurses identified various strategies around barriers and offered suggestions to make training successful.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest training in suicide prevention is important for nurses in this context and there are opportunities for nurses to engage patients in interventions beyond initial screening; however, implementation will require tailoring interventions and training to accommodate nurses' workload in the hospital context. IMPACT: Acute and intensive care nurses play a key role in the public health approach to suicide prevention. Understanding perspectives of bedside nurses is critical for guiding development and deployment of effective brief interventions. NO PUBLIC OR PATIENT INVOLVEMENT: This study is focused on eliciting and exploring perspectives of acute and intensive care nurses.

