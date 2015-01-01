|
Citation
|
Tomasi SE, Fechter-Leggett ED, Edwards NT, Reddish AD, Nett RJ. J. Am. Vet. Med. Assoc. 2022; 260(9): 1-10.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Veterinary Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36927951
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To assess proportionate mortality from all causes for male and female US veterinarians during 1979 through 2015. SAMPLE: Death records for 11,620 veterinarians. PROCEDURES: For this proportionate mortality ratio (PMR) study, information for veterinarians who died during 1979 through 2015 was obtained from AVMA obituary and life insurance databases and submitted to a centralized database of US death records to obtain underlying causes of death. Decedent data that met records-matching criteria were imported into a software program for calculation of PMRs for all causes stratified by sex and indirectly standardized for age, race, and 5-year calendar period with 95% CIs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Cause of Death; Animals; United States/epidemiology; *Suicide; *Melanoma/veterinary; *Veterinarians