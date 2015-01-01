Abstract

Sports-related concussion is now in public awareness more than ever before. Investigations into underlying pathophysiology and methods of assessment have correspondingly increased at an exponential rate. In this review, we aim to highlight some of the evidence supporting emerging techniques in the fields of neurophysiology, neuroimaging, vestibular, oculomotor, autonomics, head sensor, and accelerometer technology in the setting of the current standard: clinical diagnosis and management. In summary, the evidence we reviewed suggests that (1) head impact sensors and accelerometers may detect possible concussions that would not otherwise receive evaluation; (2) clinical diagnosis may be aided by sideline vestibular, oculomotor, and portable EEG techniques; (3) clinical decisions on return-to-play eligibility are currently not sensitive at capturing the neurometabolic, cerebrovascular, neurophysiologic, and microstructural changes that biomarkers have consistently detected days and weeks after clinical clearance. Such biomarkers include heart rate variability, quantitative electroencephalography, as well as functional, metabolic, and microstructural neuroimaging. The current challenge is overcoming the lack of consistency and replicability of any one particular technique to reach consensus.

