Abstract

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a risk factor for Alzheimer's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease Related Dementias (AD/ADRD) and otherwise classified post-traumatic neurodegeneration (PTND). Targeted research is needed to elucidate the circumstances and mechanisms through which TBI contributes to the initiation, development, and progression of AD/ADRD pathologies including multiple etiology dementia (MED). The National Institutes of Health hosts triennial ADRD Summits to inform a national research agenda, and TBI was included for a second time in 2022. A multidisciplinary expert panel of TBI and dementia researchers was convened to re-evaluate the 2019 research recommendations for understanding TBI as an AD/ADRD risk factor and assess current progress and research gaps in understanding post-TBI AD/ADRD. Refined and new recommendations were presented during the MED special topic session at the virtual ADRD Summit in March 2022. Final research recommendations incorporating broad stakeholder input are organized into four priority areas as follows: (1) Promote interdisciplinary collaboration and data harmonization to accelerate progress of rigorous, clinically meaningful research; (2) Characterize clinical and biological phenotypes of PTND associated with varied lifetime TBI histories in diverse populations to validate multimodal biomarkers; (3) Establish and enrich infrastructure to support multimodal longitudinal studies of individuals with varied TBI exposure histories and standardized methods including Common Data Elements for antemortem and postmortem clinical and neuropathological characterization; and (4) Support basic and translational research to elucidate mechanistic pathways, development, progression and clinical manifestations of post-TBI AD/ADRDs. Recommendations conceptualize TBI as a contributor to MED and emphasize the unique opportunity to study AD/ADRD following known exposure to inform disease mechanisms and treatment targets for shared common AD/ADRD pathways.

