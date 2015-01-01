Abstract

Recent advances on trauma management from the prehospital setting to in hospital care led to a better surviving severe trauma rate. Mortality from exsanguination remains the first preventable mortality.Damage control resuscitation and surgery are evolving and thus some promising concepts are developing. Transfusion toolkit is brought on the prehospital scene while temporary bridge to hemostasis may be helpful. Panel transfusion products allow an individualized ratio assumed by fresh frozen or lyophilized plasma, fresh or cold-stored whole blood, fibrinogen, four-factor prothrombin complex concentrates. Growing interest is raising in whole blood transfusion, resuscitative endovascular balloon occlusion of the aorta use, hybrid emergency room, viscoelastic hemostatic assays to improve patient outcomes. Microcirculation, traumatic endotheliopathy, organ failures and secondary immunosuppression are point out since late deaths are increasing and may deserve specific treatment.As each trauma patient follows his own course over the following days after trauma, trauma management may be seen through successive, temporal, and individualized aims.

