|
Citation
|
Saunders J, Midgette G. Law Hum. Behav. 2023; 47(1): 217-232.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36931859
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Our goal was to develop a framework to test for implicit racial bias in discretionary decisions made by community supervision agents in conditions with increasing information ambiguity. HYPOTHESES: We reasoned that as in-person contact decreases, community supervision officers' specific knowledge of clients would be replaced by heuristics that lead to racially disproportionate outcomes in higher discretion events. Officers' implicit biases would lead to disproportionately higher technical violation rates among Black community corrections' clients when they have less personal contact, but we expected no analogous increase in nondiscretionary decisions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; Black People; *Bias, Implicit; *Criminal Law; Criminal Behavior; Racial Groups