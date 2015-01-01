|
Brennan ERF, Markopoulos A, Rodriguez J, Sheth NK, Shah N. MedEdPORTAL Publ. 2023; 19: e11304.
INTRODUCTION: Human trafficking (HT) is a substantial public health problem, and health care workers are uniquely positioned to help identify and care for survivors. Despite this fact, few medical schools incorporate HT training using trauma-informed care (TIC) principles into their curricula. We developed a training session to educate medical students on recognizing HT red flags and providing TIC to HT survivors.
Humans; Curriculum; Survivors; *Education, Medical; *Human Trafficking; Case-Based Learning; Child Sex Trafficking; Communication Skills; Human Trafficking; Labor Trafficking; Patient-Centered Care; Red Flags; Schools, Medical; Sex Trafficking; Trauma-Informed Care