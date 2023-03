Abstract

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-08170-1, published online 14 January 2019

In the original version of this Article the SEER database was described in Supplementary Note 1. This section has now been updated to include additional information, which was missing from the original file, and describes the registry differences, calculation of stan- dardised mortality rates and latency exclusion periods in standardized mortality ratios and is entitled ‘Intricacies of Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results (SEER) Databases’.

