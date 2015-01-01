|
AlGhamdi S, Alasmari FS, Alarjani MB, Alamri HS, Aldamkh AA, Alanazi IA, Alarjani MB, Moafa AI, Alrusayyis NS. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 43: e193.
36942138
INTRODUCTION: trauma is on the rise in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) due to rapid urbanization and motorization, posing increased risks of traumatic maxillofacial and brain injuries. Given the high morbidity and mortality associated with these injuries, this study aimed to measure the prevalence and associated factors of brain injury among head injury trauma patients.
Language: en
Adult; Aged; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Cross-Sectional Studies; Retrospective Studies; Saudi Arabia; traumatic brain injury; *Brain Injuries, Traumatic/epidemiology/complications; *Brain Injuries/etiology/complications; *Maxillofacial Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; *Skull Fractures/epidemiology/etiology; Frontal Bone; maxillofacial fractures; Maxillofacial trauma; Saudi Arabia/epidemiology