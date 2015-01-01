Abstract

PURPOSE: Rates of mutilating hand injuries are increasing from accidents caused by all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and the recently popularized side-by-side utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs). Increasing surgeon familiarity with upper extremity (UE) injury patterns, severity, and outcomes following ATV and UTV accidents may improve patient care and advocacy.



METHODS: Retrospective comparisons of UE injury patterns, severity, hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admission lengths, and number of surgeries were made between ATVs and UTVs.



FINDINGS were analyzed with Fisher's exact tests, MANOVA, ANOVAs with post hoc analyses, and multiple linear regressions.



RESULTS: A total of 154 cases were identified for inclusion (ATV=87; UTV=67). Patient ages ranged from 4-89 years. The UTV group contained significantly more hand and finger injuries, and more of the fractures were open (p=0.005, p<0.001, p<0.001, respectively). Riders of UTVs had nearly three times as many mutilating hand injuries and a near ninefold increase in amputations compared to ATV riders (p<0.001 and p<0.001, respectively). On average, the UTV group spent 2.5 additional days in the hospital, 0.91 additional days in an ICU, and had 1.3 additional surgeries (p=0.001, p=0.007, p<0.001, respectively). Vehicle type was the only variable significantly correlated with days in the hospital, ICU, and number of UE surgeries (p=0.002, p=0.008, p<0.001, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Hand surgeons are in a unique position to serve as forerunners for increasing public awareness of off-road vehicle risks and promoting rider safety. Collaborating with manufacturers, emergency care providers, and directing teaching initiatives may improve patient outcomes.

