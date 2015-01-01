Abstract

BACKGROUND: Acute cannabis use is associated with a higher risk of motor vehicle crashes (MVC). This study aimed to determine if self-reported past-year cannabis use is associated with MVC or traffic stops among older drivers.



METHODS: This cross-sectional analysis used data from a multi-center study enrolling active drivers aged 65-79 years. Data regarding cannabis use, MVC, and traffic stops (i.e., being pulled over by police, whether ticketed or not) within the previous 12 months were collected through participant interviews. Log-binomial regression models examined associations of past-year cannabis use with MVC and traffic stops, adjusting for site and sociodemographic and mental health characteristics.



RESULTS: Of 2,095 participating older drivers, 186 (8.88%) used cannabis in the past year but only 10 (<0.5%) within an hour before driving in the last 30 days; 11.41% reported an MVC and 9.45% reported a traffic stop. Past-year cannabis users had a higher prevalence of MVC (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] = 1.38; 95%CI: 0.96, 2.00; p = 0.086) and traffic stops (aPR = 1.58; 1.06, 2.35; p = 0.024).



CONCLUSIONS: Past-year cannabis use was associated with increased traffic stops, which are correlated modestly with increased MVC in past studies and may indicate impaired driving performance. We did not find a statistically significant association of past-year cannabis use with MVC, which may indicate limited sustained effects on driving performance from periodic use among older adults, who report rarely driving immediately after use.



Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en