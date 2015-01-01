|
Gibson K, Stevens TJ, Krause MA. Traffic Injury Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36939841
OBJECTIVE: Golf carts are increasingly being used as a means of transportation for travel in neighborhoods, city areas, and unpaved surfaces. The catchment area of our regional trauma center has seen an increase in golf cart use for transportation. In fact, Georgia has recently changed legislation to support the growing need for more defined laws around golf cart use. This study aims to further evaluate injury and outcome patterns in the adult population of northeast Georgia.
injury prevention; rural; adult trauma; Golf cart; personal transportation vehicle