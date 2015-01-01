Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Golf carts are increasingly being used as a means of transportation for travel in neighborhoods, city areas, and unpaved surfaces. The catchment area of our regional trauma center has seen an increase in golf cart use for transportation. In fact, Georgia has recently changed legislation to support the growing need for more defined laws around golf cart use. This study aims to further evaluate injury and outcome patterns in the adult population of northeast Georgia.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective review of adult golf cart injured patients from 2018 to 2022. We evaluated key demographics, such as age and gender, along with the length of stay, Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS), and Injury Severity Score (ISS). Outcomes included the injury type.



RESULTS: The results showed that orthopedic injuries were the most common (n = 24). Most patients were in the driver's seat (76%). Ejection from the golf cart was common (82%). Geriatric patients, 65 and older, had an increased length of stay compared to patients under the age of 65 (10 vs 3.9 days).



CONCLUSION: Based on these results, future work includes injury prevention, increased awareness of injury patterns in prehospital and hospital settings, and communities updating their ordinances.

