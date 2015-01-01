Abstract

We undertook a scoping review of published research literature that reported on adult sexual assault patients' experience of the physical examination component of the medical forensic examination (MFE). Eligible papers were those reporting data about the physical examination component of the MFE from the adult patient's perspective, published in the period January 2000 to March 2022 in peer reviewed journals and reports containing original research data published from a tertiary institution. Twelve papers were identified. The review identified a gap in the literature regarding the patient's experience of the physical examination component of the MFE. The existing literature is limited but suggests that some patients find the examination empowering and reassuring, restoring a sense of bodily control; however, for others it is an intrusive, violating experience that they endure. A more patient-centered sexual assault service appears to have a therapeutic value in itself, but more research is warranted as existing research is very limited and often from a proxy. In particular, more research on patients' self-reported experience of the MFE, including specific aspects of the examination and the experience of male and gender nonconforming victim-survivors, is needed. A better understanding, from the point of view of the patient, of the benefits of attending, may encourage victim-survivors to seek a health response and, possibly, report to police. It may also be time to assess the impacts of certain aspects of the forensic examination, rethink standard evidence collection processes, and consider enabling more acceptable options for victim-survivors including self-collection of intimate samples.

