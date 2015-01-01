Abstract

Driver's driving style and driving skill have an essential influence on traffic safety, capacity, and efficiency. Through clustering algorithms, extensive studies explore the risk assessment, classification, and recognition of driving style and driving skill. This paper proposes a feature selection method for driving style and skill clustering. We create a supervised machine learning model of driver identification for driving behavior data with no ground truth labels on driving style and driving skill. The key features are selected based on permutation importance with the underlying assumption that the key features for clustering should also play an important role in characterizing individual drivers. The proposed method is tested on naturalistic driving data. We introduce 18 feature extraction methods and generate 72 feature candidates. We find five key features: longitudinal acceleration, frequency centroid of longitudinal acceleration, shape factor of lateral acceleration, root mean square of lateral acceleration, and standard deviation of speed. With the key features, drivers are clustered into three groups: novice, experienced cautious, and experienced reckless drivers. The ability of each feature to describe individuals' driving style and skill is evaluated using the Driving Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ). For each group, the driver's response to DBQ key questions and their distribution of key features are analyzed to prove the validity of the feature selection result. The feature selection method has the potential to understand driver's characteristics better and improve the accuracy of driving behavior modeling.

Language: en