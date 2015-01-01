|
Yamamoto H, Kimura Y, Uchida K, Nishimura T, Mizobata Y. Acute Med. Surg. 2023; 10(1): e825.
(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
36936742
AIM: Studies have not fully examined whether the medical care system would be able to manage the high number of casualties due to a Nankai Trough earthquake, whose probability of recurrence in the next 30 years is ~70%. This study assessed the demand-supply balance of the disaster medical care system in Osaka city by integrating the data on damage estimation and disaster coping hospitals using a geographic information system.
en
Behavior; simulation; disaster; earthquakes; geographic information system