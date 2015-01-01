Abstract

Crossbows are weapons that shoot arrow-like projectiles using an elastic launching mechanism activated by a gun-like trigger. Accidental deaths due to crossbow injuries have been rarely reported in forensic practice. In this case report, a 40-year-old man was found dead in the woods with a wound to the upper torso. The wound was observed to have a corresponding slit-like defect in each layer of his clothing. A blood-stained crossbow with the safety features off was found at the scene, along with a nearby partially bent arrow. At autopsy, a hemorrhagic sharp-edged penetrating track was found in the left upper chest, which injured the subclavian vessels. The mechanism of death was determined to be severe bleeding due to the penetrating wound. Toxicological analyses of blood showed methamphetamines and metabolites of cocaine. According to the available evidence, the manner of death was determined to be an accident. In crossbow-related deaths, particularly when the arrow is removed from the wound, determining the weapon used proves challenging because of the similarity of the resulting wounds to the wounds of other weapons. This case report highlights the importance of integrating critical crime scene investigation with autopsy findings to reach a correct manner of death.

Language: en