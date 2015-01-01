|
Citation
|
Li W, Lai W, Guo L, Wang W, Li X, Zhu L, Shi J, Teopiz KM, McIntyre RS, Lu C. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e179.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36941572
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression among adolescents is a seriously disabling public health problem with an extremely high prevalence. Identifying risk factors of depression at an early stage is important to reduce the disease burden. Childhood maltreatment (CM) is one of the major risk factors for depression. The key mediating processes that how CM affects the development of depression, however, still need further clarification. The present study tested the mediating effect of self-esteem, internalizing problems, and externalizing problems between CM and depressive symptoms. Potential sex differences in the foregoing associations were also explored.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Prospective Studies; Childhood maltreatment; Longitudinal Studies; Depressive symptoms; Self-esteem; *Child Abuse; *Depression/psychology; Internalizing and externalizing problems; Self Concept; Sex differences