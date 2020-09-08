|
He J, Wang W, Ning P, Schwebel DC, Yang Y, Cheng P, Li J, Zhao M, Li W, Zhang N, Liu H, Hu G. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e531.
BACKGROUND: Interactive and experiential learning programs have proven effective to teach children safety and prevent child unintentional injury. However, previously-published programs were designed primarily to address safety concerns of children living in urban, well-resourced areas, and therefore might be less effective or economically infeasible to distribute to children in resource-limited areas, such as those living in rural areas or underdeveloped regions. This proposed study will evaluate the effectiveness of teaching children safety lessons to rural preschoolers in China through the preschool-based Safety Experience Room intervention that was developed based on relevant theories, the lessons of previous intervention research, the characteristics of child injuries in underdeveloped rural areas, and the needs and circumstances of rural families and preschools in China. The study will also evaluate the cost-effectiveness of delivering the program.
Child; Humans; Rural area; Child, Preschool; Unintentional injury; Educational Status; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; China; *Schools; Cluster randomized controlled trial; Interactive safety education; Preschooler