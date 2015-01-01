Abstract

Exertional heat stroke, the third leading cause of mortality in athletes during physical activity, is the most severe manifestation of exertional heat illnesses. Exertional heat stroke is characterised by central nervous system dysfunction in people with hyperthermia during physical activity and can be influenced by environmental factors such as heatwaves, which extend the incidence of exertional heat stroke beyond athletics only. Epidemiological data indicate mortality rates of about 27%, and survivors display long term negative health consequences ranging from neurological to cardiovascular dysfunction. The pathophysiology of exertional heat stroke involves thermoregulatory and cardiovascular overload, resulting in severe hyperthermia and subsequent multiorgan injury due to a systemic inflammatory response syndrome and coagulopathy. Research about risk factors for exertional heat stroke remains limited, but dehydration, sex differences, ageing, body composition, and previous illness are thought to increase risk. Immediate cooling remains the most effective treatment strategy. In this review, we provide an overview of the current literature emphasising the pathophysiology and risk factors of exertional heat stroke, highlighting gaps in knowledge with the objective to stimulate future research.

Language: en