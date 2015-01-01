Abstract

PURPOSE: Describe concussion education perceptions among secondary school athletic trainers and determine the relationship between education program characteristics and perceived effectiveness.



METHODS: Two hundred and three participants completed at least one survey item (age = 35.2 ± 9.4 years; male = 27.6%). We used descriptive statistics to describe concussion education characteristics and point out biserial correlations to determine if relationships existed between concussion education characteristics and perceived effectiveness.



RESULTS: The most frequently used mandated concussion education programs were informational handouts created by the state interscholastic association, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Heads Up materials, and the National Federation of State High School Athletic Association's materials. The CDC's Heads Up materials, handouts created by the state interscholastic association, and in-person presentations created by respondents were the most frequent concussion educational programs utilized by respondents who indicated no specific program mandated. Educational programs that were engaging increased perceived effectiveness (n = 131, r(pb) = 0.31,p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results highlight that materials created by state interscholastic association and the CDC's Heads Up program among others are utilized to satisfy mandates and are perceived to be moderately effective, especially when perceived to be engaging. These results can help guide future studies to examine specific educational tools and administration strategies to determine effectiveness on concussion disclosure.

