Citation
Sattler KMP. Child Maltreat. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36940108
Abstract
Approximately 18% of U.S. children under 5 years old live in poverty, which is one of the strongest predictors of child neglect. However, most families in poverty do not engage in neglect and this may be due to heterogeneity in risk factors. This study examined how risk factors co-occurred among families in poverty across early childhood and whether risk profiles were differentially related to physical and supervisory neglect across time.
Language: en
Keywords
risk factors; poverty; neglect