Gatta M, Raffagnato A, Angelico C, Benini E, Medda E, Fasolato R, Miscioscia M. Clin. Neuropsychiatry 2023; 20(1): 17-28.
OBJECTIVE: suicide represents the second leading cause of death among adolescents (WHO, 2021). A deeper understanding of the characteristics that lead to it is crucial to increase the ability of clinicians in evaluating, treating, and preventing it. The objective of this study is to analyze the differences in impulsivity, externalizing behaviors, emotion dysregulation, and alexithymia between two groups of adolescents, the first presenting suicidal ideation (SI), the second presenting at least one suicide attempt (SA), in an ideation-to-action framework.
adolescents; suicidality; alexithymia; impulsivity; emotion dysregulation; externalizing disorders