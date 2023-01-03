Abstract

OBJECTIVE: suicide represents the second leading cause of death among adolescents (WHO, 2021). A deeper understanding of the characteristics that lead to it is crucial to increase the ability of clinicians in evaluating, treating, and preventing it. The objective of this study is to analyze the differences in impulsivity, externalizing behaviors, emotion dysregulation, and alexithymia between two groups of adolescents, the first presenting suicidal ideation (SI), the second presenting at least one suicide attempt (SA), in an ideation-to-action framework.



METHOD: we conducted a retrospective study with 190 adolescents (M= 14.5, SD (age) = 1.63; SI: n = 97, SA: n = 93). All were hospitalized in the Complex Operative Child Neuropsychiatry Hospital Unit (UOC-NPI) of the Hospital-University of Padua. Data were collected using the Youth Self-Report (YSR 11-18), Barratt's Impulsiveness Scale (BIS-11) and the Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20) questionnaires.



RESULTS: the SA group obtained higher clinical scores in the YSR "rule-breaking behavior" and "conduct problems" scales, and in total TAS-20.



CONCLUSIONS: the role of externalizing problems and alexithymia could open new frontiers in the understanding of suicide. These new data could be useful for the implementation of early screening protocols and for directing clinical interventions, promoting greater emotion regulation and anger management skills among patients.

Language: en