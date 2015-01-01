Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Three venomous snakes of the Gloydius genus belonging to the Viperidae family cause most snake envenomations in South Korea. Envenomation signs often include local swelling, coagulopathy, and rhabdomyolysis. The benefit of additional antivenom after the initial does is unclear.



METHODS: This retrospective study divided patients into four groups according to the presence of rhabdomyolysis (creatine kinase ≥1000 IU/L) and coagulopathy, which were defined using the Korean Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis disseminated intravascular coagulation score (rhabdomyolysis, coagulopathy, combination, and local effects groups). We describe the clinical features of envenomation and the antivenom response.



RESULTS: Greater local swelling predicted more severe snakebite pain. Ninety of the 231 enrolled patients (38.9%) developed rhabdomyolysis. The patients with severe rhabdomyolysis in the combination group displayed higher peak creatine kinase activity than the rhabdomyolysis group. Seven patients with rhabdomyolysis, including two patients requiring kidney replacement therapy, developed acute kidney injury, but the incidence of acute kidney injury did not differ between the combination group and rhabdomyolysis group. Bleeding developed in 3.5% of the patients, but its incidence did not differ between the combination and coagulopathy groups. Approximately half of all patients needed repeated antivenom administration, mainly due to the local envenomation effect. Earlier administration of additional antivenom for progressive local swelling did not reduce the hospitalization duration.



CONCLUSION: Rhabdomyolysis is one of the major effects of Gloydius snake envenomation in South Korea, although it is not associated with the same risk of clinical deterioration as coagulopathy. Additionally, the ability of antivenom to ameliorate local swelling should be investigated to prevent unnecessary antivenom administration in South Korea.

Language: en