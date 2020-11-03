|
Citation
|
Fischer SH, Landis RK, Acosta JD, Faherty LJ. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e361.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36942743
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to: (1) explore changes in the volume of calls to poison control centers (PCs) for intentional exposures (IEs) in Dallas County, Texas, overall and by gender and age, and (2) examine the association between 2 different public health emergencies (PHEs) and changes in IE call volume.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Public Health; suicide; Emergencies; pandemic; Pandemics; Texas/epidemiology; *COVID-19/epidemiology; behavioral health; *Poisons; covid-19; poison control centers