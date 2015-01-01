SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

von der Linde M, Herbster C, Dobel C, Festag S, Thielsch MT. Ergonomics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/00140139.2023.2191915

36927322

Hazards like fires occur regularly and can cost people's lives. Optimal auditory alarm signals enable laypeople to recognize dangers and to protect themselves. Existing fire alarm sound research focuses on alarm sounds and voice alerts presented singularly. We explored a combination of both and aimed to identify alarm signals that work optimally in everyday life. Thus, we conducted two online experiments: In Study 1 (N = 379), we tested eight alarm sounds regarding their typicality, their familiarity, their arousal, their valence, and their dominance. Siren-like alarm sounds were most effective. In Study 2 (N = 206), we combined the four most effective alarm sounds with a voice alert. The voice alert reinforced ambiguity reduction, action motivation, and action intention. Hence, we suggest using alarm sounds with siren-like patterns. They should be combined with a voice alert to foster a quick and specific (target task-oriented) reaction.


action motivation; alarm sound; emergency signals; fire alarm; voice alert

