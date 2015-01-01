|
Citation
Sander LB, Spangenberg L, La Sala L, van Ballegooijen W. Front. Digit. Health 2023; 5: e1148356.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
36937249
PMCID
Abstract
Suicide is a major public health concern and a leading cause of death in young people around the world, with a global mortality rate of over 700,000 people per year (1). Despite advances in mental health care and suicide prevention efforts, suicide rates continue to be high (1). In addition, the ability to predict suicides has not progressed in the last five decades of research, also because studies repeatedly investigated the same set of potential risk factors in most trials and used assessments, which do not adequately take the complexity of suicidality into account (2). Suicidal ideation is a complex condition that can manifest both within and outside of various mental health and physical health disorders (3-6). Furthermore, the fluctuation of suicidal ideation and associated risk factors within hours or days necessitate more precise and detailed assessments (7, 8). Thus, to make progress in suicide research, multiple underlying processes or mechanisms may need to be investigated.
Language: en
Keywords
prevention; suicide; prediction; technology; ecological momentary assessment (EMA)