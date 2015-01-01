|
Citation
|
Toccalino D, Moore A, Cripps E, Gutierrez SC, Colantonio A, Wickens CM, Chan V, Nalder E, Haag HL. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1100549.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36935693
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
RATIONALE: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is the most commonly occurring form of violence against women. The most common site of injury in IPV is the head, face, and neck, resulting in possible brain injury (BI). Independently, mental health (MH) concerns are highly prevalent among both IPV survivors and individuals with BI; however, no systematic review exists on the combined experience of BI and MH in IPV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Violence; mental health; brain injury; Mental Health; strangulation; *Brain Injuries; Survivors/psychology; intimate partner violence (IPV); *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; brain injury—traumatic; health services research