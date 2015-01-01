Abstract

Aggression in youngsters is a highly prevalent problem worldwide. Given that this problem has negative consequences for society, aggressors, and victims, the present study aims to understand the processes underlying the acts of aggression in this population. Specifically, we analyze the role of two emotional regulation strategies (cognitive reappraisal and expressive suppression) and the positive and negative affect variables in aggressive behavior. For this purpose, 654 primary and high school students aged between 9 and 18 years (47.6% boys) were assessed on emotion regulation, positive and negative affect, and aggression through the Emotion Regulation Questionnaire, the Positive and Negative Affect Schedule, and the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire, respectively. The results revealed that higher use of the cognitive reappraisal strategy was correlated with lower levels of aggression (for total, physical, and anger). In contrast, the opposite was observed with expressive suppression (for total aggression and hostility). More important for the purposes of this study was the finding that the negative affect variable mediated the relationship between expressive suppression and aggressive behavior. Specifically, those individuals who made greater use of the expressive suppression strategy had higher levels of negative affect, which, in turn, was associated with higher levels of aggression. Cognitive reappraisal appeared to be only directly related with a reduction in total aggression. Thus, higher levels of cognitive reappraisal were related to a reduction in aggressive behavior. However, when focusing on the four dimensions of aggression, the relationship between cognitive reappraisal and aggression appears to be mediated by negative affect and, in the case of anger, by positive affect. The limitations and implications of these findings are discussed.

Language: en