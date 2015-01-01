Abstract

The etiology and outcomes of chemical burns vary worldwide, influenced by the local population structure, industry distribution, and geographical and social environments. The aim of this study was to evaluate the epidemiology of chemical burns among patients referred to a burn centre in the north of Iran. A single-centre, retrospective study was conducted on patients with chemical burns between 2011 and 2021. Data collection was carried out using the hospital information system (HIS), and data collected from medical records included gender, age, marital status, occupations, burn season, place of residence, intention to burn, location of the accident, percent of total body surface area (%TBSA), the primary cause of burns, the body region of the burn, length of hospital stay (days), infection, and discharge status. The data were analysed using descriptive statistical methods and SPSS 24.0 software. Of the 10 133 burn patients treated in a burn centre in the north of Iran between 2011 and 2021, 1.2% had chemical burns. The average age of patients was 34.45 (SD = 22.16) years, and most chemical burns cases were male (70.6%, n = 89). Chemical burns occurred most frequently in patients aged 20 to 49 years (69.8%, n = 107), and most of the burns were accidental (84.9%, n = 107). The home was the most common place of chemical burn injury, accounting for 49.2% (62 cases), followed by the workplace (43.7%, n = 55), respectively. Most chemical burns occurred in the summer season (36.5%, n = 46), and acid (74.6%, n = 94) was the most common cause of chemical burns. The mean TBSA was 16.41 (SD = 15.10). The most common burn area was the lower limb (34.9%, n = 44), and the overall mortality rate was 4.8%. The average length of stay in the hospital was 6.53 (SD = 5.57) days. Community education on household safety, restricting non-specialists' access to chemical substances, and the promotion of early consultation could reduce chemical burn prevalence and improve outcomes.

