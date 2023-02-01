Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To assess the annual costs 2 years before and 2 years after a hospitalized fall-related injury (HFRI) and the 2-year survival among the population 75+ years old.



DESIGN: We performed a population-based, retrospective cohort study using the French national health insurance claims database. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Patients 75+ years old who had experienced a fall followed by hospitalization, identified using an algorithm based on International Classification of Diseases codes. Data related to a non-HFRI population matched on the basis of age, sex, and geographical area were also extracted.



METHODS: Cost analyses were performed from a health insurance perspective and included direct costs. Survival analyses were conducted using Kaplan-Meier curves and Cox regression. Descriptive analyses of costs and regression modeling were carried out. Both regression models for costs and on survival were adjusted for age, sex, and comorbidities.



RESULTS: A total of 1495 patients with HFRI and 4484 non-HFRI patients were identified. Patients with HFRI were more comorbid than the non-HFRI patients over the entire periods, particularly in the year before and the year after the HFRI. Patients with HFRI have significantly worse survival probabilities, with an adjusted 2.14-times greater risk of death over 2-year follow-up and heterogeneous effects determined by sex. The annual incremental costs between patients with HFRI and non-HFRI individuals were €1294 and €2378, respectively, 2 and 1 year before the HFRI, and €11,796 and €1659, respectively, 1 and 2 years after the HFRI. The main cost components differ according to the periods and are mainly accounted for by paramedical acts, hospitalizations, and drug costs. When fully adjusted, the year before the HFRI and the year after the HFRI are associated with increase in costs.



CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: We have provided real-world estimates of the cost and the survival associated with patients with HFRI. Our results highlight the urgent need to manage patients with HFRI at an early stage to reduce the significant mortality as well as substantial additional cost management. Special attention must be paid to the fall-related increasing drugs and to optimizing management of comorbidities.

Language: en