Abstract

Sport-related concussion (SRC) affects an estimated 1.6 to 3.8 million Americans each year. Sport-related concussion results from biomechanical forces to the head or neck that lead to a broad range of neurologic symptoms and impaired cognitive function. Although most individuals recover within weeks, some develop chronic symptoms. The heterogeneity of both the clinical presentation and the underlying brain injury profile make SRC a challenging condition. Adding to this challenge, there is also a lack of objective and reliable biomarkers to support diagnosis, to inform clinical decision making, and to monitor recovery after SRC. In this review, the authors provide an overview of advanced neuroimaging techniques that provide the sensitivity needed to capture subtle changes in brain structure, metabolism, function, and perfusion after SRC. This is followed by a discussion of emerging neuroimaging techniques, as well as current efforts of international research consortia committed to the study of SRC. Finally, the authors emphasize the need for advanced multimodal neuroimaging to develop objective biomarkers that will inform targeted treatment strategies after SRC.

