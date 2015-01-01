Abstract

In this study, the authors aimed to share their experience with 46 patients who were wounded due to terrorism and war in Somalia. The authors also evaluated the etiological diversity of terror-related and war-related injuries. The study included 46 patients treated at the 150-bed Turkey-Somalia Tertiary Hospital between 2019 and 2021. The authors reviewed medical records including data regarding age, sex, trauma etiology, and type of fracture and trauma. For all patients, surgical technique and plate and screw applications were recorded. The authors also assessed complications and outcomes for the patients. The study included 5 women (10.9%) and 41 men (89.1%). The mean age was 30.36 years. It was found that 2 patients (4.35%) presented to the emergency department with stab injuries, 33 patients with blast injuries from improvised explosive devices (71.73%), and 11 patients with firearm injuries. There were 31 cases with maxillary and mandibular fractures, 17 of which had both maxillary and mandibular fractures. There were 14 patients with maxillary fracture alone, including 3 patients with tripod fracture and 7 patients with inferior and lateral rim fracture. There was a mandibular fracture in 17 patients, including 5 patients with parasymphysis fracture, 7 patients with ramus fracture, and 5 patients with multifocal comminuted fracture. It is a challenging process to treat terror-related injuries in our tertiary hospital in Somalia, where all resources are imported from foreign countries. In such settings, authorities should make protective equipment obligatory to prevent civil and military casualties. Trauma hospitals and experienced trauma surgeons should be available.

