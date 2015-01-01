|
Citation
Nam B, Kim J, Kim JY, Lee Y. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36942848
Abstract
North Korean (NK) refugee women report a disproportionately high rate of suicide compared to the general South Korean (SK) population. NK refugee women's exposure to gender-based violence (GBV) is a risk factor for adverse mental health symptoms. However, the association between GBV exposure and mental health has received less scholarly attention. This study examined NK refugee women's exposure to GBV (i.e., sexual violence, human trafficking, and forced sex work) and explored whether it is associated with an increased risk of depression, alcohol misuse, and suicide attempts. A three-way interaction between depression, alcohol misuse, and suicide attempts among GBV-exposed NK refugee women was examined. Data from a snowball sample of 180NK refugee women were analyzed for this study.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol misuse; depression; suicide attempts; cumulative risk; gender-based violence (GBV); North Korean refugee women