Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the epidemiological features of open globe injury (OGI) in a tertiary ophthalmic center in the south of Iran.



METHODS: The medical files of pediatric patients diagnosed with OGI between March 2014 and March 2019 were reviewed retrospectively. Demographic data, laterality, time of injury, cause of trauma, location and mechanisms, complications, and the involved tissues, visual acuity, type of operation, and antibiotic therapy were all analyzed. Data were processed using the SPSS.



RESULTS: In total, 110 eyes of 108 patients were included. Ages < 7 years comprised 49.1%, 7-12 years 26.4%, and 13-18 years 24.5% of cases. Of the 108 patients, 76 (70.3%) were males. No significant difference between right versus left eyes was seen. The incidence of OGI was lowest in winter and highest in spring, and it had more prevalence on the weekends. Sharp objects were the most common cause of OGI in ages < 7 years, while blunt objects, accidents and falls, and guns and fireworks were more prevalent in older children. Home was the most common place of injury overall. The most common type of injury was penetrating trauma. Upon arrival, most of the children had a visual acuity < 0.1 decimal. Primary wound closure was the most prevalent type of surgery done predominantly within 24 hr from admission time.



CONCLUSION: Ages < 7 years and male gender were the most common age and sex of pediatric OGI, respectively, and sharp objects were the predominant etiology. Early management and primary repair are essential for prevention of complications such as endophthalmitis and amblyopia.

Language: en