Abstract

A disaster can be defined as an event in which more than 10 people are killed, more than 100 people are affected, there is a declaration of "state of emergency," and a call for wider-ranging (national or international) assistance is issued. Eighteen natural hazards are included in the US Federal Emergency Management Association National Risk Index. Natural disasters are catastrophic atmospheric, geological, or hydrological events resulting in property damage, mortality, and social and environmental disruption rendering a community unable to cope with the hazard. In addition, biologic hazards like viral pandemics can cause similar societal disruptions and require specialized responses.





Disasters disproportionately impact patients with end-stage kidney disease because they depend on power, clean water, specialized medical supplies and equipment, and transportation, for life-sustaining dialysis. Interruption of access to these resources can result in hospitalization and death of these patients, leading to a kidney failure disaster. A kidney failure disaster is an event that places large numbers of patients treated with maintenance dialysis or individuals with recent onset of acute kidney injury at risk because of the lack of access to dialysis care. Beginning in 2009, in response to the H1N1 influenza threat, Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has devoted significant effort and resources to build a strategic and comprehensive approach to disaster management. FMC crisis response teams or disaster response teams (DRTs) were established globally to work with local teams and ensure continuity of patient care for dialysis patients. Early preparedness, clear communication, efficient supply delivery, well-trained staff and volunteers, and continuous improvement process are key elements for successful disaster management...

Language: en