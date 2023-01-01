|
Sawin DA, Loeper R, Hymes JL. Kidney Int. Rep. 2023; 8(3): 392-396.
A disaster can be defined as an event in which more than 10 people are killed, more than 100 people are affected, there is a declaration of "state of emergency," and a call for wider-ranging (national or international) assistance is issued. Eighteen natural hazards are included in the US Federal Emergency Management Association National Risk Index. Natural disasters are catastrophic atmospheric, geological, or hydrological events resulting in property damage, mortality, and social and environmental disruption rendering a community unable to cope with the hazard. In addition, biologic hazards like viral pandemics can cause similar societal disruptions and require specialized responses.
