Jacobs JW, Stephens LD, Woo JS, Allen ES, Booth GS. Lancet 2023; 401(10380): 914-915.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36933937
The incidence of mass shootings in the USA continues to increase; more than 45 000 total gun deaths occurred in 2020 alone, the most on record for years with full data available. These statistics highlight increasing gun violence, one of the primary contributors to blood shortages. Patients with gunshot wounds are 5 times more likely to require a blood transfusion and receive 10 times more blood components than patients with traumatic injuries that are not gunshot wounds, equating to millions of US dollars in blood acquisition costs. Furthermore, patients with gunshot wounds are 8 times more likely to die than patients with non-gunshot-wound penetrating trauma and 14 times more likely to die than patients with trauma overall.
Language: en
Humans; *Firearms; Blood Transfusion