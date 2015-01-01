SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

The editors. Percept. Mot. Skills 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

The Journal Editors and SAGE Publishing hereby issue an expression of concern for the following articles:

Guéguen, N. (2007). Bust Size and Hitchhiking: A Field Study. Perceptual and Motor Skills, 105(3_suppl), 1294-1298. https://doi.org/10.2466/pms.105.4.1294-1298

Guéguen, N., Fischer-Lokou, J., Lefebvre, L., & Lamy, L. (2008). Women's Eye Contact and Men's Later Interest: Two Field Experiments. Perceptual and Motor Skills, 106(1), 63-66. https://doi.org/10.2466/pms.106.1.63-66

Guéguen, N., & Lamy, L. (2009). Hitchhiking Women's Hair Color. Perceptual and Motor Skills, 109(3), 941-948. https://doi.org/10.2466/pms.109.3.941-948

Joule, R.-V., & Guéguen, N. (2007). Touch, Compliance, and Awareness of Tactile Contact. Perceptual and Motor Skills, 104(2), 581-588. https://doi.org/10.2466/pms.104.2.581-588

Guéguen, N. (2002). Touch, Awareness of Touch, and Compliance with a Request. Perceptual and Motor Skills, 95(2), 355-360. https://doi.org/10.2466/pms.2002.95.2.355

SAGE Publishing has been made aware of scientific concerns regarding the work of Dr. Nicholas Guéguen. Multiple concerns have been raised regarding the integrity of the research including but not limited to concerns around data fidelity, replicability of findings, and ethical consent and oversight for studies involving human participants. SAGE Publishing's Research Integrity Team, in cooperation with this journal's editors, are currently conducting an investigation into these articles.

This expression of concern will remain in place until the investigation is completed and any further needs for appropriate action have been taken.


Language: en
