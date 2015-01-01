Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In infants who have suffered head trauma there are two possible explanations for retinal hemorrhage (RH): direct vitreous shaking and occurrence in association with intracranial lesions. Which possibility is more plausible was examined. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This multicenter, retrospective study reviewed the clinical records of children younger than four years with head trauma who had been diagnosed with any findings on head computed tomography (CT) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Of 452 cases, 239 underwent an ophthalmological examination and were included in this study. The relationships of RH with intracranial findings and the cause of injury were examined.



RESULT: Odds ratios for RH were significant for subdural hematoma (OR 23.41, p = 0.0004), brain edema (OR 5.46, p = 0.0095), nonaccidental (OR 11.26, p<0.0001), and self-inflicted falls (OR 6.22, p = 0.0041).



CONCLUSION: Although nonaccidental, brain edema and self-inflicted falls were associated with RH, subdural hematoma was most strongly associated with RH.

