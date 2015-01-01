SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kato M, Nonaka M, Akutsu N, Narisawa A, Harada A, Park YS. PLoS One 2023; 18(3): e0283297.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)

DOI

10.1371/journal.pone.0283297

PMID

36930676

PMCID

PMC10022784

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In infants who have suffered head trauma there are two possible explanations for retinal hemorrhage (RH): direct vitreous shaking and occurrence in association with intracranial lesions. Which possibility is more plausible was examined. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This multicenter, retrospective study reviewed the clinical records of children younger than four years with head trauma who had been diagnosed with any findings on head computed tomography (CT) and/or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Of 452 cases, 239 underwent an ophthalmological examination and were included in this study. The relationships of RH with intracranial findings and the cause of injury were examined.

RESULT: Odds ratios for RH were significant for subdural hematoma (OR 23.41, p = 0.0004), brain edema (OR 5.46, p = 0.0095), nonaccidental (OR 11.26, p<0.0001), and self-inflicted falls (OR 6.22, p = 0.0041).

CONCLUSION: Although nonaccidental, brain edema and self-inflicted falls were associated with RH, subdural hematoma was most strongly associated with RH.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Child, Preschool; Infant; Retrospective Studies; East Asian People; *Brain Edema/complications; *Child Abuse/diagnosis; *Craniocerebral Trauma/complications/diagnostic imaging; Hematoma, Subdural/diagnostic imaging/etiology; Retinal Hemorrhage/etiology/complications

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print