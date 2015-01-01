Abstract

Driving anger may vary across countries due to culture. This might affect driver behavior, which, in turn, impacts the driving outcomes. This study aims to investigate the relationship between socio-demographic variables, driving anger, and the self-reported aberrant behavior among Lebanese drivers and to determine which anger dimension is linked to driving behavior. A cross-sectional study was conducted among eligible Lebanese drivers from all Lebanese governorates. Data were collected using an anonymous Arabic self-reported questionnaire that included demographic information, driving-related variables, and two scales: the Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) and the Driver Anger Scale (DAS). Four hierarchical regressions were performed taking the DBQ subscales as the dependent variable and the DAS subscales as independent variables. Out of 1102 surveyed drivers, 68.4% were males, having a mean age of 34.6 ± 12.3 years and an average driving experience of 13.5 ± 10.8 years. DBQ, DAS, and their subscales showed good reliability. Older age and female gender were negatively associated with the tendency of committing aggressive violations. However, being a professional driver and increasing annual mileage were positively associated with a higher tendency to commit aggressive violations. In addition to these factors, a higher educational level was found associated with a lower risk of driver's involvement in traffic violations. However, increased driving experience was associated with a higher tendency to commit aggressive violations. Reported driving errors were also found positively associated with older age, increasing mileage, and being a professional driver. However, larger driving experience and higher education were found protectors from erroneous behavior. Hierarchical regression showed that anger prompted by hostile gesture, discourtesy, police presence, traffic obstruction, and slow driving were positively associated with aggressive violations. All the DAS subscales were found to be positively associated with ordinary violations. traffic obstruction was also found associated with a higher tendency of drivers to commit lapses, as well as anger, which originated from police presence and slow driving which were found also positively associated with errors. Driver anger dimensions were found positively associated with aberrant driver behavior. To overcome road anger, there is a need to train drivers on coping strategies to restrain aberrant driving behavior.

Language: en