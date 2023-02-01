Abstract

BACKGROUND: During the COVID-19 pandemic, virus contention measures such as strict confinement were declared in nursing homes.



OBJECTIVE: To assess the impact of confinement on the incidence of falls and their associated factors in institutionalized older persons during the first year of the pandemic compared to the previous year.



METHODS: A multicenter, comparative study was conducted between the pre-pandemic year (March 2019 to February 2020) and the first year (March 2020 to February 2021) in five nursing homes in Catalonia (Spain). The number of falls, date, placement and consequences were recorded, as well as sociodemographic and health information. A descriptive, bivariate and multivariate analysis was performed, calculating odds ratio (OR) with 95% confidence intervals and statistical significance of p<0.05.



RESULTS: The sample consisted of 80 individuals, with a mean age of 84.4 years, 83.7% being women. In the first year of the pandemic, the number of falls per person increased by 0.21% (32.0% in rooms). In multivariate analysis of the pre-pandemic period, the risk of sarcopenia (OR = 4.02; 95% CI [1.09-14.82], p = 0.036) was a risk factor for falls independently of age and hypertension. In the first year of pandemic no statistically significant associated factors were found.



CONCLUSIONS: In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 15.6% increase in falls and an 8.7% increase in the number of people who fell compared to the previous year. The falls' location changed from common areas to bedrooms and increased in severity, with a 10.1% increase in fractures. Older age, risk of sarcopenia and arterial hypertension were associated with falls during the pre-pandemic period.



===



Antecedentes



En la pandemia de COVID-19 se declararon medidas en residencias geriátricas, como el confinamiento estricto.



Objetivo



Evaluar el impacto del confinamiento sobre la incidencia de caídas y sus factores asociados en personas mayores institucionalizadas durante el primer año de pandemia en comparación con el año previo.



Métodos



Se realizó un estudio multicéntrico, comparativo entre el año prepandemia (marzo 2019- febrero 2020) y el primer año (marzo 2020- febrero 2021) en cinco residencias de Cataluña, España. Se registró el número de caídas, fecha, lugar y consecuencias, así como información sociodemográfica y de salud. Se realizó un análisis descriptivo, bivariante y multivariado, calculando Odds Ratio (OR) con intervalos de confianza del 95% y significación estadística de p < 0,05.



Resultados



La muestra fue de 80 individuos, con una edad media de 84,4 años, siendo 83,7% mujeres. El primer año de pandemia, aumentaron las caídas por persona 0,21% (en habitaciones 32,0%). En el análisis multivariado del periodo prepandemia, el riesgo de sarcopenia (OR = 4,02; IC 95% [1,09-14,82] p = 0,036) resultó un factor de riesgo de caídas independientemente de la edad y la hipertensión. En el primer año de pandemia no se encontraron factores asociados estadísticamente significativos.



Conclusiones



En el primer año de pandemia por COVID-19, aumentaron 15,6% las caídas y 8,7% las personas que cayeron en comparación con el año anterior. Cambió el lugar de las zonas comunes a las habitaciones y la severidad, aumentando 10,1% las fracturas. La edad avanzada, el riesgo de sarcopenia y la hipertensión arterial se asociaron a las caídas en el periodo prepandemia.

Language: es