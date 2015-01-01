|
Indarwati R, Efendi F, Fauziningtyas R, Fauziah A, Sudarsiwi NP. Risk Manag. Healthc. Policy 2023; 16: 393-400.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
36936883
INTRODUCTION: The attention to building a safety culture in nursing homes is relatively less when compared to hospitals. Good patient safety will improve the quality of health services and minimize incidents related to patient safety. This study aims to look at efforts that can be made to improve safety culture in nursing homes.
elderly; quality of care; nursing homes; safety culture; effort