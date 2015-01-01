Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) can persist and escalate post-separation. However, little focus has been given to children exposed to DV during this period. This review aims to consolidate the available evidence on children's post-separation experiences with DV caused by their fathers. A qualitative systematic review was carried out. Six electronic databases were searched from the inception of each database until July 2022. Qualitative studies of children aged below 24 years, with biological fathers that committed DV, of which each had experienced parental separation were selected. Twenty studies were included in this review after screening according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guideline. Using Sandelowski and Barroso's analysis method, a meta-summary and a meta-synthesis were conducted. Three major themes with eight subthemes were identified: (1) continued abuse post-separation, (2) child's wavering mind of their fathers, and (3) wrangling between past and present. Overall, the findings highlighted that the experience of DV persisted post-separation through various forms of abuse. Children also struggled with mixed feelings and thoughts toward their fathers. They found it hard to trust their fathers and were cautious about their fathers' intentions regarding love and interest. Some children had difficulty interacting with their fathers and were exploited by them. Different stakeholders such as healthcare professionals and court officials can play a significant role in supporting and protecting children exposed to DV and schools can play a significant role in empowering children against DV.

