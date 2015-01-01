Abstract

Chemical ocular injury is one of the common ophthalmologic emergencies that can cause vision loss and serious complications. Despite all protective measures, it continues to be a serious public health problem, especially in young male patients. Although it is known that injuries occur most frequently in the workplace and in young male patients, there is a variable frequency and distribution in different regions around the world. In addition, with the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, there are changing trends in ocular chemical injuries. This review aims to specify an update on the epidemiological and etiological features of ocular chemical injuries.

