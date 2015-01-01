Abstract

Using a mobile phone while participating in traffic is a growing safety concern all over the world. However, mobile phone use (MPU) while riding an e-bike has not yet been given enough attention by researchers and practitioners. To fill this gap, this study conducted a preliminary online interview and a questionnaire-based survey in China to study what kinds of MPU behaviors e-bikers commonly engaged in and the prevalence of these behaviors. A conceptual dual-process framework consisting of e-bikers' demographics, e-bike usage pattern, nomophobia, attitude and self-control was also proposed to analyze the psychological mechanism underlying this phenomenon. The preliminary online interview revealed 7 typical types of MPU behaviors performed by e-bikers on the road.



RESULTS of the questionnaire survey showed that though the overall frequencies of MPU behaviors were low, nearly 60% of the respondents reported a history of mobile phone use during riding in the last three months. E-bikers' MPU frequencies were significantly impacted by e-bikers' gender, attitude, self-control and information-related nomophobia. Besides, self-control also significantly moderated the predictive effects of information-related nomophobia and attitude on MPU frequencies while ring an e-bike. Fears of being unable to access information on the mobile phone only contributed to MPU at low levels of self-control. In contrast, the protective effect of unfavorable attitude against engagement in the behavior became stronger at high self-control levels. The results not only offer deeper insights into the current situation of MPU among e-bikers in China, but also could facilitate the development of intervention and safety promotion strategies targeting this specific road user group.

Language: en