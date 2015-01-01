|
Zheng Y, Ma Y, Easa SM, Hao W, Feng Z. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2023; 185: e107032.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36933349
Using a mobile phone while participating in traffic is a growing safety concern all over the world. However, mobile phone use (MPU) while riding an e-bike has not yet been given enough attention by researchers and practitioners. To fill this gap, this study conducted a preliminary online interview and a questionnaire-based survey in China to study what kinds of MPU behaviors e-bikers commonly engaged in and the prevalence of these behaviors. A conceptual dual-process framework consisting of e-bikers' demographics, e-bike usage pattern, nomophobia, attitude and self-control was also proposed to analyze the psychological mechanism underlying this phenomenon. The preliminary online interview revealed 7 typical types of MPU behaviors performed by e-bikers on the road.
Attitude; Moderation; E-bikes; Mobile phone use; Nomophobia; Self-control