SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Maezawa T, Tsutsui T. Acute Med. Surg. 2023; 10(1): e826.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Japanese Association for Acute Medicine, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1002/ams2.826

PMID

36936743

PMCID

PMC10014420

Abstract

A 70-year-old man was transported to the emergency department because he had ingested more than 500 ml of herbicide (paraquat concentration, 5%) in a suicide attempt. On arrival, he exhibited severe hypoxia, hypotension, and lactic acidosis with blue-green vomit. We avoided excessive oxygenation and decontaminated his clothing and skin. When a blood sample was centrifuged for a laboratory test, green serum was observed...


Language: en

Keywords

toxicology; poisoning; Paraquat; paraquat poisoning; serum

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print