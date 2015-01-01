Abstract

A 70-year-old man was transported to the emergency department because he had ingested more than 500 ml of herbicide (paraquat concentration, 5%) in a suicide attempt. On arrival, he exhibited severe hypoxia, hypotension, and lactic acidosis with blue-green vomit. We avoided excessive oxygenation and decontaminated his clothing and skin. When a blood sample was centrifuged for a laboratory test, green serum was observed...

Language: en